Menomonee Falls School District 'managing' power outages on Friday

The Menomonee Falls School District is dealing with power outages on Friday.

According to an email from the district, "The power is out at Ben Franklin Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Menomonee Falls High School, the Community Center, and the District Office. All other schools have power. The schools are efficiently managing this outage. We are working with WE Energies to restore service as soon as possible. We will let you know as we receive more information from WE Energies."

