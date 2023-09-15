Watch Now
Menomonee Falls School District 'managing' power outages on Friday

Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 15, 2023
The Menomonee Falls School District is dealing with power outages on Friday.

According to an email from the district, "The power is out at Ben Franklin Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Menomonee Falls High School, the Community Center, and the District Office. All other schools have power. The schools are efficiently managing this outage. We are working with WE Energies to restore service as soon as possible. We will let you know as we receive more information from WE Energies."

