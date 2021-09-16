Menomonee Falls native who maintained 4.0 as a Badger taking aim at masters degree

MADISON — Matt Henningsen of Menomonee Falls is not perfect. But almost. The Badgers defensive lineman put up a perfect 4.0 grade point average as an undergrad, but now playing and going to grad school? He's slipped. A little.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "Are you still maintaining the 4.0?"

"So I graduated, I graduated with a 4.0 back in December of 2020," Matt Henningsen says. "And now I'm pursuing a graduate degree. And it's been a little bit different. A little bit shakier. I haven't quite kept it up during this graduate degree. I'm at like 3.5 I think. Just a few different classes. Gotta be in a class."

Lance Allan: "I was going to say, what's wrong with you man? You gotta be perfect, 4.0!"

"Yeah, yeah. I wish. I was little bummed. But I mean, I had that other 4.0 cemented in stone," Henningsen says. "I'm an electrical engineering major. Now I'm pursuing a master in signal processing and machine learning. So I get into a routine, stuff that I do every single day, right? So you have your block for football. Then you have a block for class, and then you go back for meetings for football in the later afternoon, and then you get a bunch of schoolwork done after that at night and you just kind of repeat it."

Henningsen has a rare weekend off. He gets a rare opportunity to play at Soldier Field against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip