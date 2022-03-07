Watch
Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's to open 100 small-format stores, expand Sephora shops

A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl's, Nov. 26, 2021, in Everett, Mass. The department store chain said it aims to increase sales by a low-single-digit percentage annually, with plans to open 100 new small-format stores in the next four years and expand its Sephora-branded shops to 850, among other moves. Kohl’s announced its long-term goals on Monday, March 7, 2022 ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting as it faces increasing pressure from activist investors. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, file)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:14:35-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Department store chain Kohl’s said it aims to increase sales by a low-single-digit percentage annually, with plans to open 100 new small-format stores in the next four years and expand its partnership with Sephora to be a $2 billion business, among other moves.

Kohl’s announced its long-term goals on Monday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting as it faces increasing pressure from activist investors. Kohl's is on track to have Sephora shops in 850 of its stores by next year.

