Menard's says it's not liable in customer injury case
The customer says she suffered permanent injuries.
AP
12:50 PM, Jan 22, 2018
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Menard Inc. says it's not liable in a lawsuit brought by a customer injured by a falling box at the Rapid City store.
Donna Ferrigno says she suffered permanent injuries because Menard's employees were negligently stocking shelves with a forklift and toppled several boxes into a toy aisle. Ferrigno was hit by one of the boxes in 2014 and suffered injuries to her left arm and shoulder.