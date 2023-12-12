'Memory Cafes' across southeastern Wisconsin helped more than 100 people affected by memory loss in 2023

WAUKESHA, Wis — More than 100 people with mild memory loss have been positively impacted by a program called Memory Cafes.

These are programs at local libraries for people experiencing mild memory loss along with their caregivers and family. These cafes in southeastern Wisconsin help those affected by memory loss to socialize and potentially slow the symptoms of dementia. Socializing can help people affected by memory loss with mental stimulation, emotional well-being, and reducing the risk of further memory loss, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Memory Cafes are also designed for caregivers and families.

Memory Cafes are run by the Library Memory Project which is run by the Bridges Library System. The organization has partnerships with public libraries in Waukesha and Jefferson counties, local aging and disability resource centers, and the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter.

The project is an effort to provide resources to those affected by early-stage dementia, mild memory loss, or mild cognitive impairment. The programs are free and provide a safe space for those with memory loss and their caregivers. At these Memory Cafes, people with mild memory loss participate in games, crafts, and other activities with their friends and family.

Some of their 2024 locations include the Waukesha Public Library, Mukwonago Community Library, Brookfield Public Library, and many more. To see other Memory Cafe Locations and upcoming events go to theLibrary Memory Projects website.

