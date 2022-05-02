Memorial service held on one year anniversary of the Oneida Casino Complex shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It’s been exactly one year since lives were lost after a gunman opened fire at the Oneida Casino Complex.

It happened when a former employee of the restaurant inside the Radisson Hotel killed two people and injured a third, before police shot and killed him.

To mark that tragic anniversary, employees of the hotel and casino along with other community members joined on Sunday morning in a memorial service of healing.

Part of that included Oneida tribal members smudging people with cedar and sage.

“We wanted to make sure we had a smudging ceremony to cleanse their wounds, spirits, and uplift them,” said Tehassi Hill, Oneida Nation Chairman.

With an anniversary as difficult as this one, Hill said this traditional ceremony is aimed to help in the healing process.

“Jacob’s parents and grandparents were present, so it’s been obviously a trying time for them. So we are very appreciative that they’ve been at pretty much everything we’ve been able to hold for the community,” Hill said.

Sunday’s memorial service took place in front of the Radisson hotel surrounding a memorial bench placed in honor of the victims.

“Our corporation, Radisson Hotel Americas, had funded and donated that bench that is there,” said Steve Ninham, Radisson Hotel General Manager. “They put a little scripture on there that says, 'You’ll forever be in our hearts Jacob and Ian and you’ll always be apart of our Radisson family.'"

And as the community moves forward, Oneida leaders say the community is continuing to be resilient as they try to bounce back after this difficult year.

