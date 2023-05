MILWAUKEE — Most of us are gearing up for a long weekend.

With great weather on tap, it could be the perfect time to fire up those grills.

If you need a little inspiration Steph Brown checked in with Famous Daves in Greenfield for a BBQ connection.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of the article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip