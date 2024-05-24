Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to beach season but 1 in 6 adults can't swim

In Today's Talker — The unofficial start to summer is just days away, and heading to the beach or going for a swim in a lake or pool is a big tradition on Memorial Day weekend.
But a new survey finds that nearly one in 6 American adults can't swim.
Poolonomics surveyed 3,000 Americans aged 18 and up across all 50 states. The data indicates, nationally, 16% of adults admit they can't swim.
Alaska had the highest percentage of non-swimmers, with one in four saying they can't swim.
Here in Wisconsin, 15.3% of adults say they can't swim.
