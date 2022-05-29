Memorial ceremony honoring fallen heroes returns to in-person

UNION GROVE — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Wisconsin Veteran's Affairs hosted its first in-person ceremony to honor our fallen heroes.

The service drew hundreds of families and veterans to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The meaning of this three-day weekend goes further than the time off, but rather a time to pay tribute to the men and women who have laid down their lives for our freedom.

"It's not just BBQs and picnics, it's remembering those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Cathy-Jo Horan.

Veterans from every branch alongside families came together to attend the memorial service. The ceremony took time to remember the heroes that never made it back home.

Patrice Gilman lost her husband last year, he was 60 years old and served in the US Navy.

"My husband and their father and we're memorializing him but I'll tell you I think every year from this point forward we'll be back because this is spectacular," said Gilman.

For Jack and Diane Holzman, paying their respects on Memorial weekend has become a family tradition.

"My whole family is military, my father, my grandfather. It means the world to me. My grandfather, my father, and my children have not been wounded in battle or died but I just think of the people that have all these people that died for us and we enjoy the freedoms we have today and our life you know we really owe it to our veterans," said Diane.

A final memorial ceremony for the weekend will take place Monday at 10 AM at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.

Memorial Ceremony:

Monday, May 30, 10 AM

Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery

N2665 County Road QQ

King, WI 54946

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip