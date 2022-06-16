Memorial bench unveiled at dedication ceremony in Mukwonago for Jackson Sparks

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A ceremony in Mukwonago Thursday honored the life of a young boy tragically killed.

Jackson Sparks was the youngest victim of six people killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade. Thursday afternoon, his life was honored at Field Park in Mukwonago.

TMJ4

Sparks now has his own memorial bench on display at the park. A dedication ceremony to Sparks was followed by the unveiling.

His older brother, Tucker, will throw out the first pitch at 5 p.m., marking the opening day of the Mukwonago Lions Youth Baseball teams.

