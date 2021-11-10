Meijer now offering free turkeys to Wisconsin shoppers who spend $100

MILWAUKEE — Meijer announced Wisconsin families can add a free turkey to their carts when they spend $100 on their shopping trip now through Nov. 27.

Meijer carries a wide array of small and large frozen Meijer brand turkeys, including fresh, frozen, organic,and antibiotic-free birds. Meijer brand fresh turkeys cost 99 cents per pound and Butterball fresh turkeys come in at $1.99 per pound.

The opportunity follows growing concerns about the supply and price of turkeys this year, Meijer said.

“Our highest priority is bringing value to our customers this holiday season,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer. “This Thanksgiving will be significant to many of our customers as they return to more ‘normal’ traditions, and we want to make celebrating that return easy by offering an affordable turkey for every gathering.”

There is a limit of two per customer on all fresh and frozen turkeys.

