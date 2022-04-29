Meijer now accepting SNAP benefits payment at all Wisconsin stores

Meijer announced Friday it is now accepting SNAP benefits payment capability at all Wisconsin stores.

Customers will now be able to pay for pickup or delivery orders with SNAP benefits by using an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

The company said it first activated the payment capability for Michigan customers in April. It will now roll out the payment capability in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to pay with EBT-SNAP, visit the Meijer website by clicking here.

