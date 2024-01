She's a mega-packers fan despite living in San Francisco since 1987. Jackie Glasman wears her green and gold with pride in the land of the 49ers.

TMJ4's Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz joined them live at 4 p.m. from San Francisco to talk playoffs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip