Meet your favorite heroes at Red Arrow Park on Saturday

Posted at 11:31 AM, Feb 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — If your kids are superhero fans and you have no plans for Saturday, head to Red Arrow Park and get some photos with your favorite heroes!

MKE Downtown is hosting Ice CAPEade, an event where kids will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite comic book heroes along with local heroes like Olympians, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the Milwaukee Police Department.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park.

Firetruck tours will be available and DJ Shawna will set the mood with some family-friendly music. All kinds under 10-years-old will receive a free cape while supplies last, and free skate rentals will be available.

