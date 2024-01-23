Meet the woman behind Kwik Trip's viral social media posts

It is rare for a convenience store chain to have millions of followers on social media, but maybe not if that chain is La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip.

The store has a large and cult-like following that grows each time they open a new store.

TMJ4 News was granted a rare look behind the scenes at the company’s headquarters, where decisions are not only made, but also a lot of the food that is sold at the more than 860 stores across the Midwest.

Tom Durian talked with the woman leading the social media team. You might recognize Paige Geary and her team from the viral videos posted to the store's social media accounts.

In this interview, she talks about her favorite celebrity collaboration, as well as becoming recognized herself.

