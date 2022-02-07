Meet the Wisconsin couple who won $316.3M Powerball jackpot

BROWN COUNTY — A couple from Oneida in Brown County has officially claimed the $316.3 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Green Bay earlier this year.

The lucky winners are married couple Tammy and Cliff Webster. The couple had the option of going with annual payments and receiving the full $316.3 million or taking one lump sum of cash. The Websters decided to go with the cash option of $225.1 million. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, the Websters will take home $153.9 million in cash.

They split the $632.6 million jackpot with an individual who had the same numbers as them in California.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” said Tammy. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true," Tammy Webster said in a statement.

Tammy and Cliff are both members of the Oneida Nation.

