Meet the winners of the MPS Spelling Bee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools hosted its spelling bee Saturday for 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders. Three children were crowned winners, and two happen to be from the same school!

The event was sponsored by TMJ4 News and took place at Vincent High School in Milwaukee.

The third-grade winner was 9-year-old Aiden Polivka. He goes to Lowell International school and his winning word was 'promise.'

10-year-old Joseph Lanaghan was the fourth-grade winner. He goes to Humboldt Park School.

Naychi Moe is 12 years old and she is the fifth-grade winner. Like Polivka, Moe does to Lowell International School.

Congratulations to the winners!

