Meet the team teaching Milwaukee youth how to breakdance

MILWAUKEE — Every Monday night inside the basement of Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church, dozens of young people come together to learn the basics of breakdancing.

It’s all a part of nonprofit Ill Threadz, an organization that provides a safe space for kids to dig into their creative sides through dance.

“I practice my moves, show my creativity to people, and show love,” 10-year-old Viktor “Peewee” Ramos smiled. He’s been dancing for over a year and performs around the city.

“It helps me not be shy and express my feelings and my world,” Ramos said.

He was one of the many youth of all ages there Monday night for the weekly, free class.

Jose Antonio Vargas is the founder of the group, which started back in 2012. This is the first time they have a physical home.

He said this is an opportunity for kids to get involved in the right things.

“Hip hop changed my life. Growing up in a neighborhood with gun violence and drug violence, hip hop took me away from that and gave me a safe place to be and to learn,” Vargas shared.

Vargas said there are roughly 70 people that attend each week, and that number is growing.

“It helps bring the community together. We can share our knowledge and passion for the same things, and it just brings us all together no matter what background,” Ricardo, one of the instructors, shared.

Ricardo and Vargas are two of the several teachers that volunteer their time.

And while Vargas stays busy as a tech at Froedtert Hospital, he hopes to eventually offer more classes throughout the week.

“Dancing took me to places I couldn’t dream of. Now I’m trying to give back to the community with what I learned through my struggle,” Vargas smiled.

Ill Threadz also has a shuttle bus that doubles as a mobile hip-hop and gaming center that’s available to rent. Vargas shared they go to different festivities and parks around the community.

The open class is free and happens every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church.

Ill Threadz also offers other classes, like street dancing, top rock, and power moves available on their website.

https://illthreadzmke.com/contact-us



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip