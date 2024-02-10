Meet the Milwaukee woman bringing healthcare to her community

MILWAUKEE — One Milwaukee woman is hoping to give back to her community through healthcare.

Candace Bentley hosted the grand opening of her own Family Medical Practice along Capitol Drive on Friday. It’s called CB’s NP Health Services.

“This is my calling. This is what I need to do. This is why I worked so hard,” Bentley gleamed.

Bentley is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who was born, raised, and educated in Milwaukee. She founded CB’s NP Health Services in August 2021.

She said the goal of her practice is to help address health equity on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

“I do stay in the community and I do know the community needs the resources here. Working in healthcare for over a decade, I’ve seen how healthcare disparities and healthcare gaps affect my community, especially people who look like me,” Bentley explained.

The clinic offers a range of services including primary care, sick visits, and employment and school physicals.

Over the past decade, Bentley has worked in emergency rooms, clinics, and at large healthcare providers before deciding to go back to school for her master of science degree at Alverno College.

“It was a goal at first. Then it became a dream. I never thought in a million years I’d be sitting here in front of people cutting a ribbon and celebrating,” Bentley smiled.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony were her two coworkers— her sister and niece.

“We need this in our community as a Black organization for everyone. It’s a pillar to our community,” Tamara Bentley, Candace’s sister, shared. She has also been in healthcare for the past two decades.

Alderman Westmoreland, family, and friends came out to celebrate the big day. Community members in the area also shared their excitement.

“This is a welcome addition to our neighborhood. It’s nice to see someone who looks like us providing service to us here in the community,” Kimberly Humphreys, a neighbor, said.

According to a 2020 report from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), roughly eight percent of all nurse practitioners in the country are Black or African American.

“Never did I think when I was talking about helping people that I would be here. This shows there’s no thought, no goal, no dream that’s ever too big,” Bentley smiled.

CB’s NP Health Services provides care to individuals three years of age and older. For more information or hours, you can visit their website.

