Meet the Irish dance group performing in the St. Patrick's Parade this weekend.

The 56th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade is returning this weekend!

The parade kicks off at noon on Saturday, March. 9.

More than one hundred performers, including Irish dance groups, bagpipers, drummers, and local officials will walk through the streets of downtown Milwaukee to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Among those performers are dancers with the Cashel Academy of Irish Dance.

They stopped by the studio on Monday, March 4., to discuss their passion for Irish dance, and how they're feeling ahead of their performance this weekend.

Parade Route:

The parade will start right in front of the 3rd Street Market Hall on Wisconsin Ave, and make its way onto Plankinton Ave. and MLK Dr., before wrapping up on Water St. and Highland Ave.

Watch the full interview above.

