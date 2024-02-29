Meet the first ‘leapling’ who was born at Aurora Health Care

Thursday was Leap Day!

TMJ4 featured some adorable cute leap day babies, also known as ‘leaplings,’ who were born at Aurora Health Care locations in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

The chance of being born on leap day is one in 1,461.

Mike Taleb joined TMJ4’s Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz on Thursday to discuss the newest addition to his family.

