Meet the 9-year-old girl working to become a registered yoga teacher

MILWAUKEE — At just nine years old, Kaniya Randall is hoping to spread her love of yoga to others as a registered yoga teacher.

“I just want to help our community and help people get healthy,” Randall said.

Over the summer, she’s working to become a registered teacher. She was three years old when she started the practice. Her teacher was her mom, Brittany Lange, who is also a certified yoga teacher.

“Anything I would do, she would mimic it. And she’s just always been that way,” Lange said.

They started out with simple poses like Downward Dog, or Adho Mukha Shvanasana. Practicing daily, Randall is now able to do much more complex poses, like a Crow Pose, or Bakasana.

“It makes me feel good about myself because I’m doing exercise. It’s fun to stretch your body and learn new poses,” Randall exclaimed.

The online class requires 200 hours of practice and costs nearly $400. With the help of her brother, she is raising money by selling jewelry, putty, and teething necklaces to anyone willing to chip in.

“I think Kaniya has done so many big things in life already. I don’t think she understands the gravity in being her age and doing this, and what it could mean in our future,” Lange beamed.

Randall has taken classes at the Hindu Temple of Wisconsin and at various spots around Milwaukee County. Once she gets her accreditation, she will be able to teach at places like parks or studios willing to lend space.

Outside of yoga, Kaniya just finished 3rd grade and loves to be outside, running, and hanging out with her friends.

