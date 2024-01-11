Meet one of Biz Journal's "40 under 40" winners

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is recognizing the city's best and brightest emerging leaders under the age of 40 with it's annual "40 under 40" list.

TMJ4's Susan Kim & Steve Chamraz spoke to one of the honorees today.

If you'd like to see other 2024's 40 under 40 winners, head to 40 Under 40 News - The Business Journals (bizjournals.com.)

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip