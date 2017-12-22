Meditation room provides holiday travelers with opportunity for peace & quiet

Travelers coming and going at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport during this busy holiday season have a new way to secure a moment of peace and quiet.

Milwaukee's new Interfaith Airport Meditation Room opened last month.

The board of directors of the non-profit group Airport Meditation Room - Milwaukee raised $130,000 to pay for the new amenity with no taxpayer or public money.

It leases the space from the airport for $1.00 per year.

According to the organization, the mission statement of the room is to provide a designated space for private meditation, prayer, and public worship services.

"Sometimes, people just need a place to say, 'OK, I'm going to take a step back and calm down,'" said Ruth Agrusa, chairwoman of the Airport Meditation Room - Milwaukee board of directors.

There are 40 other airports in the United States with chapels or meditation rooms in them. Worldwide, that number is about 150.

The meditation room is open 24/7 and available to travelers as well as workers at Mitchell International Airport.

Agrusa said she hopes the non-profit will add chaplains from multiple faiths to the room going forward, so they can provide spiritual and emotional support services when needed.

The meditation room is located adjacent to the East end of the parking structure and the 3 North Skywalk.