Milwaukee police: shooting investigation near 15th and Burleigh, one person dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say one person is dead and a shooting investigation is underway near 15th and Burleigh.

The medical examiner was called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old victim died on the scene due to fatal gunshot injuries according to police.

Police say they are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

