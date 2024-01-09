Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee police: shooting investigation near 15th and Burleigh, one person dead

The Milwaukee medical examiner says one person is dead and a shooting investigation is underway near 14th and Burleigh.
police-lights
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 07:41:17-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say one person is dead and a shooting investigation is underway near 15th and Burleigh.

The medical examiner was called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old victim died on the scene due to fatal gunshot injuries according to police.

Police say they are looking for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device