MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near 27th and Concordia. The victim is an adult male.

Officials have not shared details as to what happened but said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.



