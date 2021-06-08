Watch
Medical examiner responds to deadly crash on SB I-43/94 at Marquette Interchange

Posted at 7:44 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:41:44-04

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is responding to the scene of a deadly crash on southbound I-43/94 at the Marquette Interchange.

WisDOT reported the crash Tuesday morning, saying all lanes were blocked due to the crash.

The medical examiner's office tweeted it was responding to the scene and initial reports say the victim is a 22-year-old woman.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating. No other details were released.

