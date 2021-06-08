Medical examiner responds to deadly crash on SB I-43/94 at Marquette Interchange

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is responding to the scene of a deadly crash on southbound I-43/94 at the Marquette Interchange.

WisDOT reported the crash Tuesday morning, saying all lanes were blocked due to the crash.

The medical examiner's office tweeted it was responding to the scene and initial reports say the victim is a 22-year-old woman.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating. No other details were released.

MILWAUKEE TRAFFIC ALERT - All lanes to I-43/94 south are blocked at the Marquette Interchange because of a serious crash. Going to be closed for a while so avoid the area and use an alt route today! @WisDOTsoutheast pic.twitter.com/7tkn5In5rZ — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 8, 2021

