Medical examiner responding to homicide near 60th and Good Hope

Sal Sendik
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:41:31-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) said they responded to a homicide near 60th and Good Hope on Monday.

Officials responded to the 7300 block of N. 60th Street Monday afternoon.

MCMEO said the victim was an adult male.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

