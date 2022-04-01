Medical examiner responding to homicide near 30th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a homicide near 30th and Auer Thursday evening.

MCMEO says the victim is an adult woman.

TMJ4

The medical examiner says this is the 60th homicide to date in Milwaukee County, and the 8th since Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

