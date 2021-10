MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) said a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night.

It happened near 27th and Burleigh around 8:30 p.m.

MCMEO responding to the pedestrian fatality at N 27 and W Burleigh. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 29, 2021

Officials say an autopsy will be performed Friday.

Milwaukee police are investigating the incident.



