Medical Examiner identifies 16-year-old killed in shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified Zakee Waheed as the 16-year-old killed during Thursday's shooting on N. 52nd Street.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of N. 52nd Street around 6:42 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Waheed who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a media update Thursday, Milwaukee police said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this deadly shooting, call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

