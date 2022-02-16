Medical College of Wisconsin needs recruits for an anal cancer study

MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin is looking for participants for an anal cancer study that has proven positive results.

For the first time ever, a national study has proven that treatments for anal cancer are working at preventing the disease. Now, to further the study, the Medical College of Wisconsin needs recruits.

Those who volunteer will get a procedure called high-resolution anoscopy, which finds pre-cancerous lesions and treats them.

The Medical College of Wisconsin said the procedures and study is funded by the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health. The organization is asking for gay and bisexual men and transgender persons to volunteer for the study.

Participants in the study will receive $130.

“People who join the study can learn if they have precancerous lesions which now, for the first time, have proven treatments to eliminate them,” according to Dr. Alan Nyitray, PhD, principal investigator of the PAC Study. The PAC Study is being led by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) in partnership with the following Milwaukee clinics: Holton Street Clinic, Inclusion Health Clinic at Froedtert-MCW, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, Vivent Health, and the Anal Dysplasia Clinic at Froedtert-MCW.

You can learn more about the study and take the eligibility survey to see if you're a fit for the study here.

