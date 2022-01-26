Watch
Medical College of Wisconsin hires Mortenson as lead builder for $100M cancer research center

Milwaukee Business Journal
The Medical College of Wisconsin's cancer research center would be in the regional medical center, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 21:49:35-05

The Medical College of Wisconsin hired Mortenson Company in Milwaukee to manage construction of its estimated $100 million Cancer Research Building project, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Medical College is working toward a February closing for bonds that would finance the project at the Milwaukee Regional Medical center, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. The state has already approved money for it.

The 150,000-square-feet facility is intended to advance new cancer treatments, as well as "help eradicate the cancer burden in Wisconsin", according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Design work started in 2021 and is being led by CannonDesign.

The three parties, Mortenson, MCWS and CannonDesign, also worked together on the Froedtert & MCW Center for Advanced Care in 2018.

Mortenson is joining the project as the design work for the cancer center shifts into cost estimating and design feasibility questions, a news release states. Design work could be complete this year. A construction schedule is yet to be announced.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Mortenson's local office in Milwaukee is active on other local projects such as the new Milwaukee Public Museum and the renovation of a downtown office building for Milwaukee Tool.

