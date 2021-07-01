Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert raise more than $300 million

WAUWATOSA — The Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital raised more than $300 million in their 'Hope to Health' campaign.

The money will be used to support initiatives including cancer research, student scholarships and patient care. The six-year campaign's goal was $200 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The campaign was the first joint effort between the two Wauwatosa-based institutions.

The campaign received 48,603 gifts from 28,328 donors. Medical College of Wisconsin alumni contributed 15% of all gifts, or about $45 million. Gifts from faculty and staff at both institutions totaled $9 million.

“The leadership and generosity of our donors will benefit this community for generations,” said Medical College of Wisconsin president and CEO Dr. John Raymond Sr. in a statement.

“Philanthropy sustains these efforts and demonstrates this community’s strong endorsement that our work is critical to our future,” said Froedtert Health president and CEO Cathy Jacobson.

The money will be broken down as such, according to the BizJournal:

$32 million for 16 new endowed chairs, professorships and deanships

$125 million for research and new medical discovery

$91 million for cancer research

$68 million for endowed funds

65 new scholarship funds totaling $18 million

$18 million for patient care programs

