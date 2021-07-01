Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert raise more than $300 million

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hobe, Marty
<p>Froedtert &amp; The Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee received an A as an overall grade in the study. The hospital does a good job of avoiding the spread of staph bacteria by making sure doctors and nurses clean their hands and medical equipment properly, but they could improve on regularly checking patients for bed sores and making sure not to leave dangerous objects inside patient&#39;s bodies during surgeries.</p>
Free head & neck cancer screening at Froedtert on Wednesday April 11
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 22:28:08-04

WAUWATOSA — The Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital raised more than $300 million in their 'Hope to Health' campaign.

The money will be used to support initiatives including cancer research, student scholarships and patient care. The six-year campaign's goal was $200 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The campaign was the first joint effort between the two Wauwatosa-based institutions.

The campaign received 48,603 gifts from 28,328 donors. Medical College of Wisconsin alumni contributed 15% of all gifts, or about $45 million. Gifts from faculty and staff at both institutions totaled $9 million.

“The leadership and generosity of our donors will benefit this community for generations,” said Medical College of Wisconsin president and CEO Dr. John Raymond Sr. in a statement.

“Philanthropy sustains these efforts and demonstrates this community’s strong endorsement that our work is critical to our future,” said Froedtert Health president and CEO Cathy Jacobson.

The money will be broken down as such, according to the BizJournal:

  • $32 million for 16 new endowed chairs, professorships and deanships
  • $125 million for research and new medical discovery
  • $91 million for cancer research
  • $68 million for endowed funds
  • 65 new scholarship funds totaling $18 million
  • $18 million for patient care programs

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW