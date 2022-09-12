Watch Now
Medical College of Wisconsin breaks ground on new $100M cancer research building

MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) broke ground on its new cancer research building on Monday.

Construction is expected to be done by late 2024 and will cost nearly $100 million dollars. It will be the only cancer-dedicated research building in eastern Wisconsin with 700 researchers and 135 labs.

The 150,000-square-foot building will attract top-tier research talent, donors, and community members, according to MCW leaders.

“The MCW Cancer Research Building will serve as a hub for cancer innovation and bring together the brightest minds to forge innovations that will address the cancer burden impacting patients and families in eastern Wisconsin and beyond,” said John Raymond, Sr., MD, MCW president and CEO. “Perhaps most importantly, this facility will allow us to increase our attention to reduce cancer disparities among underrepresented groups in our communities.”

