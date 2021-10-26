Mechanics encourage taking care of car maintenance before colder weather moves in

VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE, Wis. (NBC 26) — Before the temperatures fall too much, local mechanics are saying now is a good time to get your car ready for the winter weather.

In the Village of Bellevue at Al Huss Auto and Truck, mechanics are preparing for the inevitable cold weather that will be here soon enough.

"This time of the year is one our busiest times of the year," says Service Manager Cassandra Elve.

Service manager Elve says by the time the snow makes its way to northeast Wisconsin auto shops will be scrambling to keep up with the demand, especially related to dying batteries which typically last about three to five years.

"The main thing is vehicles not starting when that first snowfall hits. So, everybody is calling wondering why their car is not starting or it has to be towed in because they experienced that," says Elve.

But another car problem that mechanics start noticing as the temperatures fall and ice starts forming is that many folks are driving on old, worn-out tires. Or worse, their breaks are not up to snuff on top of having failing breaks.

"Brakes are going to be another thing you want to make sure you can properly stop if need be," adds Elve.

And as the temperatures continue to fall, another concern for many drivers is that they discover their defrosters aren't working properly. It's a problem mechanics say is often tied to your car's air conditioning systems; something many don't think about needing as they work their way out of the air-conditioning season.

"If your AC system is not working, your vehicle is not going to be able to defrost your windshield or your side windows," adds Elve.