ME: 19-year-old man dead after car crashes into church, tree near 68th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was killed in a high speed crash near 68th and Burleigh on Sunday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO).

Officials say the man was unrestrained in the back seat of a speeding vehicle going eastbound on Burleigh. The driver lost control of the car and struck a church and a tree. The car did not roll.

MCMEO said the fire department had to extricate the victim and another back seat passenger.

Both were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries.

The 19-year-old man later died from his injuries on Monday, MCMEO said.

