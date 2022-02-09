MCTS to get new fare collection system in fall 2022

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System is getting a new fare collection system, which is expected to launch this fall.

The process of getting a new fare system began last May and after a competitive process, MCTS chose its new system, Umo Mobility Platform by Cubic Transportation Systems

The new system will allow riders to pay their fares whichever way they prefer. According to MCTS, the new program accepts contactless credit card payments, payments through a new mobile app, reloadable cards which can have funds added online, or cash.

“Making public transit more accessible is key to achieving racial equity in Milwaukee County. To create more connected communities, we must reduce the barriers that keep our neighborhoods, and their residents, separated today,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

According to MCTS, the new system is cloud-based so it works faster than the current system. It offers immediate on-board payment validation, and the new app allows riders to track buses and use it to plan trips.

MCTS will begin educating riders on the new system in the coming months. The education campaign will include a timeline of when the old system will be phased out and the new one begins. There will be an introductory period allowing riders time to transition to the new system.

