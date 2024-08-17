MCTS recommends pausing CONNECT 2 Bus Rapid Transit project due to financial challenges

The Milwaukee County Transit System has recommended pausing the CONNECT 2 Bus Rapid Transit Project due to "a current lack of funding and ongoing fiscal challenges."

MCTS has made this recommendation to the Milwaukee Board of Supervisors and will be considered by the County Board's Transportation and Transit Committee on September 4, 2024. The CONNECT 2 Bus Rapid Transit was originally set to launch in 2028.

The CONNECT 2 Bus Rapid Transit line would travel across five municipalities connecting people from Bayshore Mall in Glendale all the way to the IKEA in Oak Creek. The CONNECT 2 would replace the PurpleLine, one of the county's busiest bus routes.

MCTS says they do not currently have "a sustainable funding source." In 2024 Milwaukee County implemented a 0.4% sales tax increase, preventing major cuts to transit service.

However, lower-than-expected sales tax revenues have been projected by the Milwaukee County Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance.

The Milwaukee County Comptroller has reported financial gaps in the transit operations budget as soon as 2025, growing into an annual shortfall exceeding $15 million by 2028.

Pausing the CONNECT 2 project in its current phase could potentially free up $15 million in one-time temporary funds, says MCTS. Those funds would be directed to MCTS operating costs to maintain current services and avoid route disruptions.

MCTS says the PurpleLine will continue to transport people along 27th St. as they continue to seek funding.

VisitRideMCTS for more information on the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error