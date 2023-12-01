MCTS honors Rosa Parks with annual open seat tribute

MILWAUKEE — Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin will be honored by having an open seat on Milwaukee County Transit System buses from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

Colvin was a civil rights leader in Alabama. She refused to give up her bus seat on March 2, 1955. Parks refused to give up her seat on Dec. 1, 1955, just months after Colvin.

Each seat that honors Colvin and Parks will include a red rose with a sign that reads, “On the anniversary of her courageous act, MCTS salutes Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, and all who made a seat available for everyone.”

MCTS is also opening their annual scholarship program, for Milwaukee County high school seniors who will attend a college, trade school or university. This year's essay prompt is based on Parks' quote, “Each person must live their life as a model for others.”

Applications close on Jan. 6, 2024. Three winners will receive $1,000 that can be utilized for post-secondary education purposes.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 4, 2024, on Parks' birthday. Feb. 4 is also Transit Equity Day.

More details about the scholarship can be found here..

