The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating three incidents of lewd behavior and one sexual assault in the area of Lincoln Park along the Oak Leaf Trail.

According to officials, one victim was able to fight off the suspect, described as a bearded man with medium-length dirty blonde to light brown hair. He is estimated to be between 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet-1-inch tall.

The area is being patrolled by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 414-278-4788.

