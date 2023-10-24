MCSO addresses viral video of deputy striking teen during arrest at Milwaukee County Zoo

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) issued a statement Tuesday on a viral video of a deputy hitting a teen while trying to arrest her at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

According to MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the Milwaukee County Zoo entrance for a reported fight on Sunday, Oct. 22 around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, no fight was apparent. However, zoo security found four people they believed were involved in the fight near the pedestrian gate.

When deputies approached the vehicle containing the subjects, the 25-year-old female driver and multiple passengers became argumentative, refused to identify themselves, and refused to get out of the car, MCSO says.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by deputies. When another deputy approached the rear driver-side door, one of the passengers, a 17-year-old female, "was highly agitated and continued to be uncooperative." Squad and body camera video, MCSO says, shows that when the deputy opened the door, the teen exited the vehicle, stood up, shoved the deputy, and swung her arms with closed fists.

The deputy got her to the ground and attempted to arrest her. However, MCO says, the teen continued kicking at the deputy and swinging her arms, striking him in the face with a closed fist.

"The deputy used force by applying three targeted focused strikes to stop her resistance enough to apply handcuffs and take her into custody," MCSO said.

The teen was arrested on a recommended charge of felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two other misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer. The driver was taken into custody on a recommended resisting/obstructing charge.

MCSO says they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows the deputy striking the 17-year-old passenger.

"However, the abbreviated mobile phone video does not show what is depicted clearly on squad car video and body camera video – the 'preemptive' assault on the arresting deputy by this passenger, as she exited the vehicle," MCSO shared.

MCSO says they will have no further comment or reaction on the incident "while it remains under standard internal use of force review protocols and while the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office reviews the incident for charging."

Read the full statement from MCSO below:

