Police: 58-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 27th and Capitol

Brian Jackson
Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 03, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 27th and Capitol on Wednesday.

Police say a 58-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m.

Police believe the shooting was related to drugs.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy will be performed Thursday.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.


