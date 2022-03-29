Watch
MCMEO responding to homicide near 29th and Roosevelt

Sal Sendik
Posted at 9:32 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 22:32:34-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is responding to a homicide near 29th and Roosevelt.

The medical examiner says the victim is an adult man.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

