MCMEO responding to homicide near 29th and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is responding to a homicide near 29th and Roosevelt.
The medical examiner says the victim is an adult man.
MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 2900 blk of W Roosevelt. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 29, 2022
Milwaukee police are investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.