MCMEO: Man dead after crash near 68th and Silver Spring

Sal Sendik
Posted at 3:16 PM, Nov 03, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A man is dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO), the crash happened near 68th and Silver Spring in the afternoon.

An autopsy for the adult male victim is scheduled for Thursday.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the incident.

