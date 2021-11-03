MCMEO: Man dead after crash near 68th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO), the crash happened near 68th and Silver Spring in the afternoon.

MCMEO responding to the motor vehicle fatality at N 68 and W Silver Spring. One adult male victim. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 3, 2021

An autopsy for the adult male victim is scheduled for Thursday.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip