MCFI expands behavioral health services after increase in children's mental health issues

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Center for Independence (MCFI) is expanding its behavioral health services to children who are 17 years old and younger.

According to a March 2022 study published in the American Journal of Diseases of Children, the number of children between the ages of three and 17 diagnosed with anxiety grew by 29% and those with depression by 27%.

With this significant increase in mental health issues among children, MCFI’s Behavioral Health Services has taken matters into their own hands.

The clinic works closely with Children’s Wisconsin and Milwaukee County’s Birth to Three provider agencies to help children experiencing mental health concerns.

The clinic is supported by two child psychotherapists. Fifteen children and families are receiving services.

The study suggests that the increase in mental health issues among children is due to the stress, anxiety, and grief associated with the pandemic.

MCFI’s Behavioral Health Services is one of the largest mental health care providers in southeastern Wisconsin. For more information, visit here.

