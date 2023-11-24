McBob's in Milwaukee hosts 8th annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans

MILWAUKEE — McBob's on North Avenue has been serving up a Thanksgiving meal for veterans for the last eight years. The bar's owner, Steve Schmich, said his own service in the Army inspired him to give back to his veteran community.

"When I was in the service it was my first Thanksgiving away after basic. And it was a very lonely time. I can remember eating Thanksgiving on a train," Schmich recalled.

When he started the free Thanksgiving meal for veterans eight years ago, it was just for veterans experiencing homelessness. Since then the event has expanded welcoming in any and all veterans.

The first year he served about 40 people. This year, he anticipates serving more than 300 veterans.

"I see all of our veterans getting together and that's really what makes this special for us. A lot of people say that Thanksgiving is you know a time for reflection, a time for giving, and that's how we feel we can really serve all of our veterans," Schmich said.

Vietnam veteran Alvin Flowers has been coming to McBob's for Thanksgiving for several years now.

"It means a great deal. When we were in Vietnam or away, you never knew if you're going to make it back," Flowers said. "So to be here at home, and especially at McBob's, they've been offering this Thanksgiving dinner for several years now. And I tend to come just for the camaraderie and to be with other veterans and the fact that I live by myself, so I wouldn't have a Thanksgiving dinner if it were not for McBob's."

