The new season of ‘Top Chef’ premieres on Wednesday, March 20. There is a big premiere party at Discovery World with judges in attendance.

Mark Kass, editor-in-chief at the Milwaukee Business Journal, joins TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss what national exposure like this could mean for Milwaukee and its restaurant scene.

