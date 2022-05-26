Mayville man charged with election fraud after voting in 2020 Spring election, despite being a felon

MAYVILLE — A 46-year-old man is facing an election fraud charge after allegedly voting in the 2020 Spring Election, despite being a convicted felon.

Jed Dietenberger of Mayville Wisconsin is facing one count of election fraud, voting by a disqualified person.

According to a criminal complaint, Dietenberger was convicted of a felony OWI back in January of 2018, making him ineligible to vote.

The complaint says his sentencing was withheld and he was placed on probation supervision for a total of three years, ending in January of 2021. This means that when the 2020 Spring Election was going on, he was still serving probation for a felony.

However, the complaint states that during the election, Dietenberger filled out a form to change his address and checked a box that said he is not currently serving a sentence including incarceration, parole, probation, or extended supervision for a felony conviction.

The criminal complaint says the form shows his identity and residency were verified by a Wisconsin Driver's License and a utility bill from Alliant Energy. With that verification, he proceeded to vote.

A year later, on April 27, an officer with the Mayville Police Department spoke to Dietenberger outside of his home.

The complaint states Dietenberger told the officer he tried to participate in the 2020 election but was told he was ineligible. He went on to say he was not allowed to vote in the Trump-Biden election in the fall of 2020 but said he voted in "a lesser election" for mayor.

When asked if he cast a vote in the 2022 Spring Election, Dietenberger said "yes, I believe so," according to the complaint. He told police he voted for Jennifer Thoreson for Mayville Mayor.

If convicted, Dietenberger could face up to three years and six months in prison for the election fraud charge.

