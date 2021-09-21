Mayor Tom Barrett details $1.7 billion Milwaukee executive budget

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett outlined his 2022 Executive Budget to the Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday morning. He detailed important investments using the American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) to not only help the most people possible in Milwaukee, but revitalize the city as well.

The mayor discussed issues ranging from the financial challenges the fire department is facing, to tackling the lead threats in private homes, and addressing the reckless driving and increase in gun violence.

Barrett said ARPA funds will be allocated to the fire department, police department, and health departments, to name a few.

Overall, he said the budget for next year is up to $1.7 billion - that's supported by a property tax levy of $305.2 million. That levy is 2% higher than last year, so an average residential property owner will see an increase of $33 in taxes.

"Residents will not see an increase in fees from this budget," Barrett said. "Snow and ice, solid waste, sewer, and street lighting fees all remain unchanged."

Barrett said the budget he put forth reflects and meets the needs and expectations of Milwaukee residents.

